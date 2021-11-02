Library asks community for input on future services

EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library invites local residents and patrons to fill out the new Library Facilities Survey, which seeks input on a variety of topics, including what services and resources will be needed in the future.
Those interested in taking the survey can take it on the website at TCFL.org or stop by either the Easton or St. Michaels branch to express their opinions on paper. The survey will be offered in English and Spanish.
Participants will have the opportunity to determine the importance of various services, features and spaces that might be included in any future expansion. The deadline for completing the survey is Saturday, Nov. 6. The survey is designed to make sure the library knows precisely what services the people of Talbot County would like to see their library offer.
“We really want to have all of our users take the survey, as it asks the public to tell us how they currently use the library and what services, resources and amenities are important to them to have at both the Easton and St. Michaels Library buildings,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director.
The library will be using the data collected from the survey to apply for grant funding to make building improvements to both branches. During the design phase of the St. Michaels Library expansion and renovation, the Talbot County Free Library will use the data to help determine which amenities and features should be included in the new library.
“This information is especially important as it will help us with plans for the expansion of the St. Michaels Library in the next few years,” Newman said.
