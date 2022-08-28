EASTON — Talbot County Free Library joins forces with Carpe Diem Arts to present a storytelling series for children and families this fall at the Easton Library, 100 W. Dover St.
The storytelling series will take place at 3 p.m. over the course of three Saturdays: Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Nov. 19.
SEPT. 10: DIANE MACKLIN
Acclaimed storyteller Diane Macklin has a “dynamic” approach to engaging audiences – whether as a performing artist, keynote speaker, or workshop/residency leader. Her background in theater, dance and cultural mediation adds zest to her work, focusing on storytelling as a transformative and healing art form. She has performed from Massachusetts to California at venues such as Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park, National Association of Black Storytellers, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, International Storytelling Festival’s Exchange Place, National Docent Symposium, and many more. As a performer, certified educator, and teaching artist, Macklin believes in “Making a Difference, One Story at a Time!” www.DianeMacklin.com
OCT. 8:
CARRIE SUE AYVAR
Growing up surrounded by stories, Carrie Sue Ayvar learned early on the power of the oral tradition and its capacity for healing, inspiration, education, and entertainment. Today, Ayvar is a nationally acclaimed storyteller dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of storytelling. Sharing her stories in both English and Spanish, she connects people, languages, and cultures through a remarkable bilingual exploration of Latin-American folktales using words, rhythms, movement and chants that begins with the simple phrase, “Había una vez/Once upon a time ….” Children and adults, even those who may never have spoken a word of Spanish before, often find themselves easily and successfully repeating Spanish phrases this interactive and animated storytelling program. Flowing seamlessly between Spanish and English, Ayvar, chooses from her large repertoire of personal and traditional tales to connect people, languages and cultures through her stories. Don’t miss this memorable story-journey around the world. CarrieSueAyvar.com
NOV. 19:
NOA BAUM
The Washington Post praises Noa Baum as someone who “spreads cultural truths that eclipse geopolitical boundaries…” An award-winning internationally acclaimed storyteller and published author, Baum was born and raised in Jerusalem. She offers performances and workshops that focus on the power of stories to heal across the divides of identity and build bridges of peace. Baum will share her delightful adaptation of a Burmese folktale titled “How the Birds Became Friends” about the power of kindness to change the world. She engages young and old in her telling of stories and in conversations about peace and the process of turning a oral story into a picture book. Signed copies of Baum’s book, illustrated by renowned ecologist and artist Zev Labinger, will be available for purchase after the performance. www.NoaBaum.com
The “Tell Me More” storytelling series is made possible by the generous support of Talbot Arts, the Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Free Library, and by individual contributors to TCFL and Carpe Diem Arts. The TCFL Foundation also funded this program.
All events are free and open to the public and appropriate for all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.