OWINGS MILLS — Stevenson University broke ground on the new Philip A. Zaffere Library Wednesday, July 7, on the Owings Mills North campus.
The 42,000-square-foot library is named in honor of the late Philip A. Zaffere, an entrepreneur, inventor, and food production engineer from Maryland’s Eastern Shore. A $2 million gift from the Philip A. Zaffere Foundation — one of the largest gifts in the university’s history — is helping to make this new facility possible.
“We are very grateful for this extraordinary gift and the difference it will make in the lives of our students,” said Elliot Hirshman, president of Stevenson University. “Philip Zaffere’s life demonstrates so many of the characteristics that Stevenson works to develop in our students — determination, vision and innovation. We are honored that our new library will bear his name.”
The building will expand Stevenson’s academic hub on the Owings Mills campus by hosting a new campus library, collaboration space for faculty and students, a courtyard for gatherings, and other gathering spaces for academic, social and cultural functions.
Philip A. Zaffere was born in Federalsburg in 1930 and took over operations of his family’s bakery business during his college years. An outside-of-the-box thinker, Zaffere engineered food production methods and technologies that eventually took his family’s small company to a national level.
He developed successful formulas for the mass production of baking crumbs and transformed his family’s company into Shoreman Food Technologies.
Under Zaffere’s leadership, Shoreman — which was ultimately sold to the PET Food Corporation in 1988 — became the main supplier for nationwide brands such as Stove Top Stuffing and Mrs. Paul’s frozen foods.
While the needs of his family’s business interrupted his own college studies, Zaffere maintained a deep and lifelong curiosity for the sciences and engineering as well as a commitment to supporting education and his community. He died in January 2016.
“Phil was someone who not only could see into the future, but had the courage to act on it,” said Phyllis Friedman, a long-time friend of Philip Zaffere. “I know that he would be so proud to have his name on this library of the future that will offer to so many the opportunity to create a better world.”
