FEDERALSBURG — Using simple tools like cardboard, scissors and aluminum foil, imaginations sparked to the life of the pirate. There were three stations to create different buccaneer items like create a flag, a pirate’s hook and an eye patch. The kids even cried out “Arrgh” and brandished their hooks while the soundtrack to “Pirates of the Caribbean” was piped in.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.