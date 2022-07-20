Cody Thompson, makers’ space coordinator from the Caroline County Library, helps Charlie Ackerson, in red, and Miles Tryon, in orange, to cut string for the eye patches that they have created. Vicky Burchfield, community and STEAM Librarian, watches the progress from afar.
The kids line up and give their best pirate faces. From left: Page Ackerson, Avery Tryon, Miles Tryon, Charlie Ackerson and Cody Thompson. Thompson helped the kids create pirate hooks, eye patches and flags.
Penny Genova of Denton, 4, shows off her hook and patch.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Here is a flaming eye patch drawn on white felt. These simple tools opened up a world of imagination and creativity for the dozen kids who came to the library to make pirate crafts.
Photo By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
FEDERALSBURG — Using simple tools like cardboard, scissors and aluminum foil, imaginations sparked to the life of the pirate. There were three stations to create different buccaneer items like create a flag, a pirate’s hook and an eye patch. The kids even cried out “Arrgh” and brandished their hooks while the soundtrack to “Pirates of the Caribbean” was piped in.
About a dozen children and their parents came out to the Caroline County Public Library Federalsburg Branch on July 6. Little hands were working colorful little scissors to great effect. Sometime the cardboard for the hook or felt for the eye patch was too thick and then a parent would jump in to help.
Cody Thompson, who is on staff at the library, said “One of the things we try to and do in the maker’s space is to provide opportunities for structured and unstructured play and opportunities to make things. It’s about taking and upcycling materials and common household items and turning them into fun and accessible for the kids and teens. This is a time to rip up some cardboard and make something new.”
“Craft labs like this that we can pick up and take out into the community is definitely something we want to focus on moving forward,” he said.
Vicky Burchfield, community and STEAM librarian, said, “Great to see a lot of kids coming in and enjoying it.”
Greyson Forrest, 9, said, “ I love coming to the library. Reading is my best subject. Today, my favorite thing was the flag. My pirate name is Gaming God.”
