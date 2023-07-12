Presenter Raihan Alam had the fellowship hall at St. Luke’s rocking to an ancient sound. Termites eat the branch of a tree hollow and create a hollow tube. By using circular breathing Alam brings the didgeridoo to life. The kids were shaking and laughing.
Although the music got the kids dancing, presenter Raihan Alam brought all things Australia. From the platypus to aboriginal culture to maps showing where Australia is he wove a compelling story. And he made it clear that a koala is not a bear.
These young participants were amazed when the presenter pulled an Australian reptile out. Story telling, ethics, music and dance, maps and animals made for a highly entertaining lesson that ended with discussion about bullying and how to stop it.
As this was a Caroline County Public Library speaker series event, there were children's books about Australia to check out right on site. The presenter encouraged reading as a way to make your brain big. Children's librarian Mina Pincus was ready to check books out.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
One young participant pets an Australian reptile, the blue tongued skink. The audience loved the animals portion of the program.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Raise your hand if you want to touch the snake. Just about every kid wanted to as their mom or grandmother made cell phone videos of the encounter. This is a non-venomous King Snake.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
When presenter Raihan Alam played a tabla drum, the kids broke into the wiggles. Behind him is a quiver of didgeridoos that he played. Each had a throaty roar, but were different in quality.
DENTON — A pied piper of sorts visited Denton on July 10. An Australian wind instrument called a didgeridoo was bellowing at St. Luke’s Church fellowship hall to the delight of around 30 young people. The Caroline County Public Library brought this vibrant summer reading program to the community. There were even books about Australia to check out at the end of the program.
Not only was there music and dancing, but also a big emphasis on kindness and empathy and environmental stewardship. The lean and funny presenter was Raihan Alam, and the program was called “Didgeridoo Down Under.” During the school year, Alam is a teacher in Florida, but come summer, he hits the road with reptiles, stories and music.
The kids were enchanted by the deep chant-like sound emitted by the hollowed out tree branch instrument. Alam had about four different ones that all had different tones. They were decorated with aboriginal painting designs of animals like the blue tongued skink. Alam also talked a lot about different animals and brought two reptiles for the kids to pet. He had a skink and a snake. The children’s eyes got real wide when they saw the animals.
Alam even snuck in the golden rule and a strong anti-bullying message. The kids were having so much fun, they hardly noticed the perennial wisdom that he was teaching.
“Repeat after me, ‘I am creative! I have a big brain!’”
The kids were screaming in unison and giggling. Then he brought the mayhem down to share something serious.
“For thousands of years the Aboriginal people were the only people who lived in Australia. A little over 200 years ago people from England over in Europe started to move to Australia. And the sad part of the story is that they didn’t want to share the land. Raise your hand if you know how important it is to share. Repeat after me, ‘There is always enough if we share.’ It is very similar to what happened to the Native American people on the continent of North America,” Alam said.
Then in educator mode he made this problem more personal so his young audience could get it.
“Raise your hand if anyone has ever been mean to you. Every single one of us could raise our hands. When someone was mean to you, you remember. You might still feel sad about it. You might be mad about it. Everyone make a mad face. Usually, when we are mad it is covering up a feeling. We are all part of one human family, and we all have the same feelings. The word is empathy. To put yourself in someone else’s shoes. When we have empathy, we treat others the way we want to be treated, which is called the golden rule. Kindness, tolerance, respect. Repeat after me,” Alam said.
He brought an amazing mixture of music, culture, dance and fun that connected with these young people. It was more than just a didgeridoo concert. It was a teachable moment. He concluded with bullying being not cool and invited the kids to not be a bully and to stop bullying by talking to an adult.
When the vibrations of the didgeridoo came to a close, the kids had been taught geography, a little history, something about animals and a lot about being kind. At the very end of the program, Alam told the kids to take some books out of the library because they have big brains.
