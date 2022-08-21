STEVENSVILLE — When library users walk into the new and expanded facility for the Kent Island Branch, they’ll no doubt be looking up to see the beautiful new building. But, they should be sure to take time to look down, too, in order to enjoy the building’s new Community Walkway.
The Community Walkway is comprised of more than 500 bricks, each funded by a library supporter, and each with a custom engraving. An initial batch of bricks was installed late last year, while an additional 150 bricks were installed this month.
The bricks were purchased by individuals, families, local businesses, and clubs and organizations, each of whom made a donation to the Library’s Capital Campaign for Building a Thriving Community: Expanding the Kent Island Branch. The sales of these bricks from March 2021 through February 2022 raised more than $66,000 to support the purchase of furnishings and equipment for the new and renovated facility.
Capital Campaign Co-chair Ann Ziegler expressed the Library’s appreciation to all those who have participated in the Community Walkway project. “It’s been wonderful for us to see the wide range of people and groups who want to be actively involved in this project. It really serves as a testament to the important role that our library plays for so many people on Kent Island.”
Library Director Janet Salazar echoed this sentiment, ““It has been said that one of the measures of a community’s quality of life is the quality of their public library. The communities of Kent Island and all of Queen Anne’s County have demonstrated how true this statement is by their generous support of our brick campaign. There is no higher compliment a library can receive than the support of the community.”
Campaign Co-chair Jenifer Owino encouraged library visitors to spend time looking at the inscriptions on the bricks that make up the Walkway. “Like others, I wasn’t sure what to write on our brick. It turns out there was no right or wrong answer. You’ll see names of families who are avid library users, quotes from favorite books, memorials to friends and family members. And there are so many bricks that thank our library and its wonderful staff for all that they do.”
With support from Queen Anne’s County and from the State of Maryland as well as from community members, this renovation project is resulting in a Kent Island Branch that more than doubles its previous size. The modernized space allows for more library programs, much-needed community meeting spaces, and an increase in the types of resources that the Library can provide to all community members.
The branch’s new construction opened in March 2022, while renovation work continues on the original portion of the building that had been built in 1989. A grand opening of the fully renovated building is expected in Fall 2022.
