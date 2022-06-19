Summer is right around the corner and it is time to start registering for one of our summer reading programs. If you can’t make it to the library, that’s ok! We have online resources to keep your brain fresh and deep into your favorite books.
The Oceans of Possibility! summer reading program is for kids from birth to 18. If your child has not registered yet, all they have to do is register for the summer reading program on the Beanstack app either on their mobile device or at the library. The key is to read every day and log their reading on Beanstack and our paper game boards (which are at the library) to win a prize. When picking up the paper game board, parents can enter their name for their chance to win a family trip to the Maryland State Fair, National Aquarium or Maryland Science Center. Once your child turns in their sticker board at the Easton Library or St. Michaels Branch by July 31, they have a chance to enter the T-shirt raffle as well as the chance to win other prizes including: a Brio Train set, a basket of stuffed sea creature toys with a $50 Target Gift card, a Flying Cloud Bookseller gift basket, a Wingspan board game, or a six-month YMCA family membership and swimming lessons. The End of Summer Reading Finale will take place on Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. and will feature a music program, Rita’s Ice, and prize winners will be announced.
Oceans of Possibilities Adults reading program will allow participants to earn BINGO badges by completing activities. A paper BINGO board is also available at both branches of the Talbot County Free Library. The more adults read, the more badges they can earn until Aug. 31. Grand Prize Drawing winners will be notified shortly thereafter to collect their Gift Card.
If you are ready to get started with one of our summer reading programs, here are more options to choose from to read for points:
• Hoopla — With this resource, you can stream and download ebooks, audiobooks, movies, television programs and music for your smartphone, tablet or computer.
• Overdrive/Libby — Digital audiobooks, eBooks and magazines that you can download online.
• BookFlix — Scholastic BookFlix pairs classic video storybooks from Weston Woods with related nonfiction eBooks from Scholastic to build a love of reading and learning. By linking fact and fiction, BookFlix reinforces early reading skills and introduces children to a world of knowledge and exploration.
• Gale Presents: National Geographic KiDS — Includes the complete run of National Geographic Kids magazine plus books, video and more for elementary and middle school students.
