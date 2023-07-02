EASTON — Talbot County Free Library-Easton invites the community to stop by and take a look at the Easton High School Interactive Media Art Exhibition that will be on display at the meeting room until Sept. 16.
This is the eighth year that the library has partnered with Talbot County Public Schools to provide the community with student artwork. This year’s exhibition features the talent of 23 students: “Sushi” by Aviyah Durante; “Tiger” by David Rogers; “Two girls photo” by Ayari Granados Martinez; “Green Day Poster” by Blake Newton; “Man overlooking water” by Joseph Lavezzo; “Penguin Poster” by Cheyenne Branham; “SOS Tour Poster” by Ja Shiya Copper; Mountain Landscape” by Kennedy Hussnatter; “Baseball Picture” by Garrett Fink; “Tree frog” by Sam Nobel; “River Landscape” by Bree Stevens; “Woman with Mountain Landscape” by Lavinia Tindall; “Snowy Mountain Landscape” by Sam Rogers; “Sailfish” by Matthew Byers; “California Poster” by Emilinda Perez; “Arches Landscape” by Sofia Stecher; “Vietnam Poster” by Olivia Wise; “Hockey Player” by David Rogers; “Abstract Chicken” by Johanna Herrea Hernandez; “Bad Bunny Portrait” by Cristian Sandoval; “Surf Picture” by Madelyn Finch; “Year of the Rabbit” by Brady Tipton; and “Girl Character Design” by Avery Andrews.
“We are proud to be the location where high school students can display their work because it is a wonderful opportunity for the community to see how hard the students have worked throughout the year. Our special thanks also to Melissa Richardson, interactive multimedia teacher at Easton High School, who organized and installed the exhibition.” said Talbot County Free Library Assistant Director Scotti Oliver. “We hope to continue to carry this important partnership with Talbot County Public Schools and its talented students.”
All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org.
