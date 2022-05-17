EASTON — Preparations are underway for the 7th annual Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival that will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Talbot County Free Library Easton Branch.
The theme this year is Oceans of Possibility! Author Carole Boston Weatherford will deliver the first keynote speech at 10:30 a.m., and author/illustrator Bryan Collier will deliver the second keynote speech at 11:30 a.m. The Easton High School Jazz Band will perform. Thanks to lead sponsor Flying Cloud Booksellers, children ages birth to 18, who sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Challenge, will receive a voucher valued at $20 for a free book of their choice from Flying Cloud Booksellers while supplies last. YMCA will be providing a summer reading program prize of a six-month family membership for Easton YMCA, and swimming lessons.
The CCBF is the kick-off event for Talbot Library’s Summer Reading Program, which runs from June 1 through July 31. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, prizes will be awarded for Summer Reading Program at the library’s End of Summer Celebration.
“The book festival is the kickoff event for summer reading, so one of my hopes is that everyone will sign up for summer reading, and get a voucher for a free book at Flying Cloud,” said Talbot County Free Library Youth Services Librarian Laura Powell. “They take home a book they want to read, and become inspired to read every day for the summer months, building a habit of reading for enjoyment.”
Weatherford has received three Caldecott Honors, two NAACP Image Awards, an SCBWI Golden Kite Award, a Coretta Scott King Author Honor, and more. She is well known for her books, “Dreams for a Daughter,” “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre,” and “RESPECT: Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.”
Collier is a beloved author/illustrator known for his unique style of combining watercolor and detailed collage. He is a four-time Caldecott Honor recipient for “Rosa,” “Martin’s Big Words,” “Dave the Potter” and “Trombone Shorty.” His recent books include “The Five O’Clock Band,” “Between the Lines” and “By and by, Thurgood.”
Other authors attending CCBF include David Owen Bell, Melanie Conklin, Lee Harper, Michael Rex, Diane Salerni, Nancy Viau, Ginger Park, Frances Park, Joan Waites, and Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival Co-Founder Timothy Young.
“I hope children and families will be inspired to enjoy reading everyday; and that meeting and talking with children's book authors and illustrators ignite an interest in a particular book or subject. You can read anywhere, it's free and makes you feel good,” said Powell.
CCBF is funded in part by Talbot Arts with revenues provided by the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels.
Young has noted the festival has evolved since its inception in 2016. He hopes the festival will expand to newer heights in the future.
“We are thrilled at the reaction to the festival. From our very first one in 2016 we have had hundreds of families attend and the numbers have grown each year,” Young said. “Many have returned each year, and we’ve even had folks travel from well outside the Eastern Shore to visit our authors.”
Visit chesapeakechildrensbookfestival.org and www.tcfl.org for information about all of the authors and the full schedule of presentations.
