EASTON — Author Celeste-Marie Bernier will discuss her new book “If I Survive: Frederick Douglass and Family in the Walter O. Evans Collection,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Talbot County Free Library Easton Branch.
During the program, Bernier will share her research on the life and works of Frederick Douglass and his family. The hybrid library program will be in person and via Zoom; and the first 60 people who sign up for the program will receive a free autographed copy of the book. Call the information desk at 410-822-1626 to reserve a spot and copy of the book.
Seating for the in-person program is on a first come, first served basis and is limited to 30 people. This program is made possible by the Frederick Douglass Honor Society. If one cannot attend, the program will also be recorded for later viewing.
Bernier is the author of more than 20 published and books, including “African American Visual Arts,” “Characters of Blood,” Suffering and Sunset” and “Stick to the Skin.” She is also the winner of a British Association for American Studies Book Prize and co-winner of a European Association for American Studies Book Prize.
Bernier has held visiting appointments and fellowships at Harvard, Yale, Oxford, King’s College London, and the Obama Institute in Mainz, Germany. Previously Co-Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of American Studies published by Cambridge University Press, Bernier has been awarded a UK Philip Leverhulme Prize, UK Arts and Humanities Research Council Research and Leadership Fellowships, and US Terra Foundation for American Art Program and Publication Grants.
In 2018, she was awarded a Citation by the Governor of Maryland “as an internationally respected scholar, author and world-renowned historian of African American Studies.”
All Talbot County Free Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 410-822-1626, or visit www.tcfl.org.
