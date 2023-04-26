ST. MICHAELS —The Talbot County Free Library wants the community’s input for the St. Michaels Branch renovation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.
Library to host community input session on St. Michaels branch
ST. MICHAELS —The Talbot County Free Library wants the community’s input for the St. Michaels Branch renovation at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.
It will take place in the St. Michaels Branch with wine and refreshments. The new design will preserve the park-like setting, which the St. Michaels Library Branch Manager Shauna Beulah said is something in demand by the public.
“Comments from our community have been very positive. They are excited about the proposed new spaces, the larger meeting room and quiet study rooms,” said Beulah.
The new library will feature an expanded teen and children’s areas, a larger meeting room, the addition of two study rooms, and added space for new library materials. The project will also correct the deteriorating infrastructure and outdated mechanical and lighting systems.
“Residents and visitors of St. Michaels and the Bay Hundred can look forward to a newly renovated and expanded 21st century library that will be an amazing place that focuses on exploration and innovation,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director. “Library staff and the architect team are eager to capture the community’s input in order to create spaces that really capture what patrons want and need from the St. Michaels Library.”
The capital campaign for the St. Michaels expansion began in 2022. The year 2023 includes developing the design for the new library including holding several meetings with the public to capture their feedback in the next few months.
In 2025, the grand opening for the newly renovated and expanded St. Michaels branch will take place, in time for TCFL’s 100th anniversary. Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
The Friends of the Talbot County Free Library and the Talbot County Free Library Foundation are both currently raising funds for new library materials, furnishings and technology upgrades for the expansion of the St. Michaels Branch.
All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the St. Michaels branch expansion or to donate online, visit www.tcfl.org, or call 410-745-5877.
