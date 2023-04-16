EASTON — In celebration of Earth Day 2023 and National Poetry Month, Talbot County Free Library, Shore Lit and The Shore Poetry will present a free eco-poetry reading from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The event will be held in the Easton Library’s Meeting Room and moderated by The Shore Poetry co-editors John Nieves, Caroline Chavatel and Emma DePanise. They have selected 15 regional poets to read original poems related to the themes of place, liminality and human interaction with our environments.
Featured poets will include: Lindsay Lusby, Jane Satterfield, Ned Balbo, Christine Spillson, Sarah Brockhaus, Chris Cocca, Catherine Pierce, Summer Smith, Siobhan Murray, Cassandra Whitaker, Shannon Ryan, Gary Fox, Nancy Mitchell, Tara A. Elliott and Terin Weinberg.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will follow the reading, giving attendees a chance to engage with the poets and editors and speak to them about their work. No reservations needed.
A special Earth Day 2023 issue of The Shore Poetry featuring poems from the event will launch on Earth Day (April 22) at theshorepoetry.org.
This program is sponsored in part by funds from the Friends of the Talbot County Free Library, Talbot County Free Library, and by a grant from Talbot Arts, with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the governments of Talbot County, Easton, Oxford and St. Michaels.
