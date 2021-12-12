EASTON — The Talbot County Free Library recently welcomed one new board of trustees member and two new Talbot County Free Library Foundation members to participate in planning the future of the library.
John Watters and Amanda David are officially members of the Library Foundation, which supports the library’s strategic initiatives to play a vital role in the public education system and community.
David will be joining the foundation in 2022. She is a financial advisor for Edward Jones and said she aims to “steward the responsibilities and goals set before the board and to be as impactful as possible.”
“The Talbot County Free Library is an important and special place in Talbot County. It provides programs, education, a safe space to be creative and use imagination, and reach through the community that is extensive,” David said. “The library serves as an intricate part of our community and an essential participant in making the community better.”
The Library Foundation also facilitates fundraising efforts for projects including purchasing materials for the Maryland Room, library collections, supporting innovative programming, and enhancing building renovation projects. Watters joined the foundation in October and said he knew he wanted to be a part of it because he would like to “contribute to the preservation and oversight of the foundation processes and asset management.”
“The importance of the Foundation and its financial support of the Library cannot be overstated. Over a century ago, Andrew Carnegie described the institution perfectly: ‘A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. It is a never failing spring in the desert,’” Watters said. “This is even more true now as the Talbot County Free Library embraces a bewildering array of learning options in today’s non-print world.”
The duties of the board of trustees include developing library policy, establishing rules and regulations for the operation of the library, and approving the library’s annual operating and capital outlay budget request and allocation.
Marlene Thomas is the site director at Critchlow Adkins Children’s Center and is now the newest member of the board of trustees. She joined the Board in June and said her goals are to observe, “Volunteer opportunities offered through the Talbot County Free Library and be involved in the St. Michaels expansion and renovation.”
“The public would be very surprised and pleased about the strategic direction, programming, outreach, and partnerships that are a part of their mission as they strive to meet the needs of everyone in our community,” Thomas said.
