EASTON — Festivities and partner programs are underway to celebrate the upcoming Maryland STEM Festival at the Talbot County Free Library including story time, a blood drive and more from Oct. 14 to Nov. 14.
STEM covers all areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and is in every aspect of life. Cybersecurity and Information Technology is the 2022 theme, which is also considered a large and diverse segment of the Maryland economy. Join the library as it explores many of these fields and careers during this year’s Festival.
The mission of the Maryland STEM Festival is to encourage all students regardless of background and experience to take a greater interest in STEM that will eventually lead to a related/focused career. That means it may include robotics, agriculture, architecture, manufacturing, biotechnology, zoology, construction or cybersecurity.
“We are excited to take part in such an important and educational event for the community,” said Scotti Oliver, Talbot County Free Library assistant director. “These great partnerships are an opportunity to showcase how multifaceted STEM education and careers can be all around Maryland.”
Upcoming STEM events:
Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the Latest Research
6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18
Easton Library
Learn ways to possibly reduce cognitive decline. Event is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Maryland Chapter and the Talbot County Free Library. Light fare provided. To register, call 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or online at: bit.ly/ALZ101822.
STEM Blood Donation
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21
Easton Library
Make a difference in someone’s life by giving the gift of life. The first 40 people to make an appointment will receive a Talbot County Free Library Tote Bag. Schedule an appointment here: https://bit.ly/3qzcD7X.
A Brief Introduction to Suicide Prevention
6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24
Easton Library
In partnership with the Talbot County Free Library and For All Seasons, this presentation will cover what is known about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention and what people can do to fight suicide. RSVP at https://tsl-talbot.attendease.com.
STEM Story Time at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26
Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
Play in the lighthouse, enjoy stories about lighthouses and create your own 3-D lighthouse. This program is for children birth to age 5 with an adult. Please call the St. Michaels branch at 410-745-5877 to pre-register and for free admission to the museum.
Young Gardeners
3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3
Easton Library
This program is for children in grades 1-4. Make ornaments for the Festival of Trees. This event is sponsored by the Talbot County Garden Club.
Community STEM Festival
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5
Easton Library
Fun for all ages. Organizations, including Pickering Creek, Easton Utilities, Oxford Museum/Crossroads, MY Tech, Easton Robotics and University of Maryland Extension Service, will be in attendance with activities in hand. Andrew Thaler, Blackbeard Biologic CEO, will also be on hand to do an aquatic robots demo. There will also be arts, crafts, music, a Lego build and more.
“The Talbot County Free Library is a place where you could not only learn through hands-on activities but also assist our neighbors through events like a blood drive,” said Dana Newman, Talbot County Free Library director. “We hope to see you at these enriching events that will be leaving you wanting to learn more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.