EASTON — The holidays are right around the corner and the Talbot County Garden Club’s Young Gardeners Club is kicking off the Christmas spirit with creativity for a cause.
The Young Gardeners Club participated in “Ornament Making for the annual Festival of Trees” on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Talbot County Free Library. The Festival of Trees raises funds for Talbot Hospice. The young gardeners made ornaments from natural materials to decorate a five-foot tree that will be purchased by a generous supporter.
“We have been doing this since 2016 as a community service program. This year, we got a five-foot tree for the kids to create natural materials,” said Cordelia Tucker, chair of the Young Gardeners Club for Talbot County Garden Club. “The committee will put the tree together before Thanksgiving, and it comes together on display at the Tidewater Inn on Thanksgiving day weekend. When we see people enjoy it, we are pleased with the outcome.”
The event was sponsored by the Talbot County Garden Club. The club’s goal for its Young Gardener’s Club is conservation of natural resources, ecology, and knowledge of plants, gardening, and participating in community service.
Talbot Hospice has played a central role in the provision of hospice services in Talbot County for the past four decades. The organization’s mission is to promote a high quality hospice program and to educate the community of the hospice concept.
Talbot Hospice Development Associate Laura Richeson said it means a great deal for young children to grasp their mission using their creative minds.
“We appreciate that the (Young Gardeners Club) have been doing this event every year. To see that they are taking the time to decorate the trees means a lot because they come out beautiful and the people in the community enjoy seeing it,” said Richeson. “It means a lot to us because the trees, which are sold when they are finished, support Talbot Hospice.”
The Talbot County Free Library enjoys hosting these programs for children, helping foster the importance of giving back to the community at a young age. Talbot County Free Library Youth Librarian Laura Powell said this is the perfect way to bring the community together.
“(This event) opens their eyes to something that is present in the community such as Talbot Hospice, and the kindness they offer to people who are passing away, in a way that is normal,” Powell said. “It is associated with making Christmas tree ornaments. The project itself is enjoyable because it is fun to be together, making ornaments together. It is artistic and decorative, and it allows children to access their creative mode.”
One of the participants was 9-year-old Avery Drayton, who said it was not only a fun event, but also one that was important for her to attend because she enjoys helping others.
“I think it is fun to come here and to do this for others because there are some people that are currently going through a lot in life and it is nice to do something for them,” said Avery. “I hope they are happy to see the ornaments that we have created.”
