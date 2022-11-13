Life Cube Project creator will speak at St. Michaels Library

ST. MICHAELS—Scott Cohen, artist, activist and “chef,” will be speaking at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the St. Michaels Branch of the Talbot County Free Library.
Cohen is the creator of the Life Cube Project, an interactive public art installation that found its inception at Burning Man, and has grown to include multiple large scale installations around the world. (http:www.LifeCubeProject.com). He will be discussing how the Life Cube Project relates to that experience; and reflect on his level of engagement with trying to serve the public in ways that are creative and impactful.
Cohen will also share his experience from his recent trip to Ukraine in August of 2022 where he worked as chief cook and bottle washer. He was seeking to feed the refugees from the war zones in that region.
He found his way to a church sanctuary in Western Ukraine outside Lviv. He served 50 to 75 family members, mostly women and children, who had escaped the east with little but what they could carry on their backs.
Provisioning at local markets, Cohen prepared and served from 75 to 200+ meals at a time. This included fully plated breakfasts and dinners, seven days a week for a month.
In a nearby village, Cohen cooked and manned a food truck, offering a plate of roast lamb and accoutrements for hundreds of festival attendees celebrating Ukrainian Independence Day; funds raised were dedicated toward purchasing protective gear for their soldiers at the front lines.
Featured on Ukrainian national TV newscasts, his experience provided nourishment and hope for those who needed it most, and the resultant social media exposure helped others better understand their plight.
He has been cooking and serving meals in kitchens for over 50 years.
All TCFL programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 410 745-5877.
