DENTON — Sunday afternoon, Jan. 2, friends of lifelong Caroline County resident Louise Sharp Horney of Denton celebrated her 101st birthday by driving past the front door of her home. Her actual birthday was Tuesday, Jan. 4, however, the early celebration made it easier for everyone to drive by her home at the same time during daylight hours on the weekend.
The group of nearly 20 vehicles were led by a Denton Police Department car with flashers going down her driveway. Almost all the vehicles dropped off birthday cards and/or balloons, and some had fresh cut flowers, as Miss Louise sat in a chair inside her doorway waving at folks and hearing their wishes for a “Happy Birthday!”
Louise grew up on what she referred to as “the old Jensen Farm” located near the village of Hobbs, just outside Denton.
“I grew up in a big family. My parents had nine children. I was in the middle of that group of children, and we had wonderful parents! I’d have to say our family was self-supporting.”
Her father, Frank Adams, was a lifelong farmer. “Many generations of our family grew-up on that farm. We farmed mostly wheat and corn, as grain farmers. We also had some dairy cows and pigs. My father provided a good living for us,” she said.
Louise married the late Paul Sharp, and in the early 1950s, they moved to the location in Denton where she still resides. They had two sons, Paul Jr., and Rick. Unfortunately, her husband, Paul Sr., died when the boys were young and Louise raised them by herself.
The state widened the roadway where their house was originally, purchasing the front portion of their property, and Louise built a new home further back from the road in the early 1980s. Today, she has five grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, and it’s been rumored that one of those great-grandchildren is about to get married, so, a great-great-grandchild may soon be on the way.
Louise married again, but much later in life, to Roy Horney, in 1981. They shared their life together for 22 years until Roy passed in 2003.
Louise said, “As a family, we always used to get together for all the big holidays. There were so many of us, and I miss that, because so many of the family are gone now. We loved being together as a family. We had many fun days!”
She has been a longtime member of Ames United Methodist Church in Hobbs.
“I love the church, and I love people at the church,” she said.
Jeanne Scott, one of the members of the church, organized the drive-by birthday celebration. Scott, along with other members of the church made the arrangements to drive-by last year for Louise’s 100th birthday and again this year.
Scott said, “Both years we had wanted to have a big party at the church, but the pandemic stopped that, and again this year. We decided we had to do something! This is a great achievement to first reach 100 years, and now, 101. And she’s in such good health!”
Scott added, “Miss Louise is the matriarch of our church family. And I want you to know, if you get something wrong, she’ll correct you immediately! But always in a loving way, because she loves us all.”
