Lip Sync Battle returns for sixth year

EASTON — For some people, the holiday season is the most joyous time of the year. At Talbot Interfaith Shelter, that distinction is awarded to what is lovingly referred to as “Lip Sync Season.” Since 2017, teams from all over the community have come together to show off their lip-syncing skills in a bid to win votes from the community and to become Lip Sync Champions.
For the first three years, the event experienced great success as an in-person, over-the-top extravaganza. When COVID-19 shut everything down just weeks before the 2020 show, TIS took the battle online, having teams submit creative Lip Sync videos instead of live performances. Last year’s live stream show attracted more than 400 viewers and raised nearly $25,000 in support of TIS’ mission.
This year’s “hybrid” event on April 21 is a step back toward the show’s origins. There is limited in-person seating available at the Avalon Theater, where attendees will watch as the show is broadcast live on the internet for those watching from home. In-person and at-home attendees will sing, dance and laugh along to lip sync video submissions from this year’s contestants while hosts Jayme D and Jay Hudson will appear live on stage.
“We are so excited for Lip Sync Battle 2022,” said TIS Executive Director Julie Lowe. “We have more teams this year than ever before, and they are really pulling out all the stops. It won’t be exactly the same as it was before COVID, but we are overjoyed to be taking steps back in that direction and welcoming back a live audience after such a long hiatus.”
There are two in-person ticket tiers available. Groups of four can reserve cabaret-stye tables on the first floor of the theater for $120 per table, and general admission tickets for the second floor of the theater are available for $20 per person. There will be light food and beverages in the theater, so attendees are encouraged to come hungry and thirsty. For those watching from home, the live stream will be free and accessible directly from Talbot Interfaith Shelter’s website.
The battle has already started, however. Voting is open and will continue through most of the live stream on April 21. Supporters can vote for their favorite team or teams to win by making a donation to Talbot Interfaith Shelter. All proceeds from the event benefit TIS’ S4 Program (Shelter, Stability, Support, Success), which guides local families and individuals from homelessness to self-sufficiency. One dollar equals one vote, and there is no limit to the number of times someone can vote.
At the end of the show on April 21, TIS will award two winners: The Overall Winner is the contestant who raised the most money for TIS, and the People’s Choice Award goes to the contestant with the most individual donations.
To learn more about the event, meet the contestants, vote, and purchase in-person tickets, visit talbotinterfaithshelter.org/lsb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.