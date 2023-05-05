EASTON — On April 29, the Waterfowl Building in Easton was alive with the sounds of music, applause and joy as Talbot Interfaith Shelter hosted its 7th annual Lip Sync Battle fundraiser. By the end of the evening, nearly $83,000 had been raised to help TIS in its mission to provide “Shelter, Stability, Support, and a path to Success” for local families and individuals in need.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.