CAMBRIDGE — Dorchester Center for the Arts kicks off a four-part literary series on Sunday, Nov. 7, with lifelong environmentalist and author/illustrator Dana Simson.
From 3 to 5 p.m., Simson will sign and talk about her book “Come Together: Handbook to Retool for the Future.” Published by Green Writers Press, this smart action handbook is packed with accessible solutions to getting beyond plastics, fossil fuels and other harmful practices. “Come Together” addresses how to tackle areas in both your home or office to simplify, declutter and create greener, healthier spaces. The program is open to adults and youth age 6 and up.
“When one of us retools their lifestyle to live mindfully for the future, those decisions may hit a switch in the small circle of people that surround you,” Simson said. “Small actions, paired with consistent focus to avoid single-use plastics, question polar level AC in grocery stores or overconsumption of purchases to reduce piles of product piling up at the landfill are valuable steps forward. The scientist’s calculations note to avoid overstepping disastrous tipping points we need to get to zero fossil fuel use before 2030. What are we waiting for?”
The author has written and illustrated 14 books and will have others from her collection available as well, including “Janey Monarch Seed” — a STEAM picture book with a sweet story of how to save the Monarch butterflies, coupled with science content. Told in simple verse, the story is a gentle but lively introduction to monarch biology and ecology, emphasizing habitat needs and the role humans play as active stewards in the natural world. Simson designed this book and created the illustrations with her husband John Orth.
Additional author talks are scheduled for Nov. 21 with Barbara Lockhart reading from “Collected Stories”; Dec. 5 with Posey Boicourt presenting “Blue Tulip”; and Dec. 12 with Veronica Li and Sverrir Sigurdsson sharing “Viking Voyager: An Icelandic Memoir.” All talks are free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Dorchester Center for the Arts is dedicated to enriching Maryland’s Eastern Shore
community through high quality, engaging programming in the visual, literary, and performing arts. For more information on other exhibits, programs, and events at DCA, or current grant opportunities, visit www.dorchesterarts.org, call 410-228-7782, or stop by 321 High Street in Cambridge.
