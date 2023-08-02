DENTON — Although sparsely attended, the drum circle sponsored by the Caroline County Library July 20 was thumping with smiles. Under the outdoor gazebo at The Wharves of Choptank, there was an array of egg shakers, tambourines, claves, and large tubanos. The library even put out rainbow-colored, interlocking, soft floor panels to sit on.
The 2- to 4-year-olds started with the simplest rhythms, pulses really, and moved on to more complicated patterns. Each kid brought a mom or grandmother, who played along with their own instruments. At times it was cacophonous and at times in synch. There was palpable delight when the rhythms all came together.
The library brought this event as part of its summer reading program. There were two members of the library there. Cody Thompson, Makers Space coordinator and youth services staff, was the conductor, who lead with his own various instruments.
“The library is interested in percussion because it is a good tool for gross motor skills for kids as well as music being something that brings a lot of people together. Our summer reading theme this year is ‘All together now.’ So a drum circle is perfect for getting people of all ages, all backgrounds in an activity to build something together,” said Thompson.
He said that leading a drum circle is more about movement and less about talking.
“All the instruments we have today have a movement component. We have rhythm sticks, which are very easy to show people how to play. We have big drums that are easy to clap a rhythm to for kids and adults alike. We have more fiddly instruments like jingle sticks, finger cymbals and egg shakers,” said Thompson.
Children’s librarian Mina Pincus said, “Developmentally it builds brain power by exposing them (the children) to things they have never experienced in person before. It creates new neural pathways. It adds to those dendrites. They grow and develop into other dendrites.”
The teaching method was try some things out, see what you like and have fun. For young and old alike, they were laughing after the shy beginning was overcome. It took about five minutes and they were all making music next to the Choptank.
