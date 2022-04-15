STEVENSVILLE — The Rev. Kendall Summers was installed as the new pastor of Living Water Lutheran Church in Stevensville on Saturday, April 9. The installation ceremony was attended by local members of the church and fellow Lutheran clergy members who have worked with Rev. Kendall (as she likes to be called) at different churches around Maryland. The church building shared by Living Water at 830 Romancoke Road, where the ceremony was held, is owned by Christ Episcopal Church of Kent Island.
The ceremony was formal, with guest clergy participating, placing their hands collectively atop Summers’ head in prayer. A brief sermon was provided by visiting Rev. Emmanuel Grantson of Bowie, and communion was provided for all in attendance. An offering was collected to be equally donated to Haven Ministries and to Lutheran World Relief for their work in Ukraine. The ceremony concluded with the recital of the Lord’s Prayer.
Father Mark Delcuze, rector of Christ Church, was among those who participated in Summers’ installation ceremony, providing words of welcome and congratulations.
Summers was born in Missouri. After her father received a promotion, the family moved to the historic town of Marblehead, Massachusetts, located on the coast just south of Gloucester and next to Salem. She grew up there,and learned to love eating “lobsta” and “chowda” — two of her favorite foods to this day.
After graduating from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, she traveled to Washington, D.C., where she studied and graduated from American University’s Washington College of Law. She worked for the late U.S. Senator Birch Bayh and several law firms in D.C.
Eventually, Summers said she felt inspired to pursue a calling in the church by attending the Lutheran Theological Seminaries in Gettysburg and Philadelphia, where she received her Master’s of Divinity and a Master’s of Sacred Theology in Reformation History. She was ordained in February 2005 and first served as pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Temple Hills, then Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethesda and most recently at Grace Lutheran Church in Easton.
She said, “It would bring me great joy, if you are reading this article and it perks your heart to come and explore God’s house at Living Water Lutheran Church. I would be thrilled to greet you there!”
Summers has a passion for God’s church and its mission. She loves helping people. She said she fully enjoyed her journey through seminary.
She also continues practice law and has, for the past 10 years, maintained an active legal practice in Annapolis in family law and estate planning, where she works to help families through transitions in ways that don’t necessarily have to involve high conflict. Though important, the law practice does not speak to her heart as her work in the church, she noted.
Summers is married to Kevin Spicer and has two grown daughters, Melissa and Heather.
She said, “About my life, I wouldn’t change a thing, and I’m grateful for it all.”
Two other favorite things she enjoys, her favorite hymn, “Here I am Lord” (among many others) and having dinner with friends.
