ST. MICHAELS — Preparations are underway at the St. Michaels branch to host local author Jo Merrill, who will be discussing her new book, “Living into Darkness and Finding Light – Spiritual Reflections on Life’s Final Chapter” at noon on Monday, March 13.
This book is a series of essays by George Merrill which were published in The Talbot Spy after he received a terminal cancer diagnosis. In it, he invites the reader to join him on a spiritual and reflective journey through his last year of ‘living into dying.’
Share the pain, uncertainty, curiosity, fear and love, with George and his wife, Jo, as they navigate this journey together. With them, discover inner resources, and a sense of the divine mystery as they find the light and walk toward what is to come.
George was an Episcopal priest and pastoral counselor. After retiring from his professional life, he moved to Maryland’s Eastern Shore and began his writing career.
A life-long searcher, he felt that the essays he wrote in the final year of his life reflected his true calling. An award-winning essayist, his writings were published in regional and national magazines and in The Talbot Spy.
For several years, his essays were featured on Delmarva Public Radio. He was the author of “The Bay of the Mother of God,” a collection of essays about the Chesapeake Bay.
Jo describes herself as a “late-in-life” painter, but as a member of the St. Michaels Art League. she has exhibited in several locations on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and won several awards for her work.
A few years ago, she began a blog, which is available at jomerrillart@blogspot.com. Join Jo as she reads some passages from the book, shares stories about their end-of-life journey, and how this book came to be published.
Photographs by George Merrill will be hanging on the library wall during the month of March. All TCFL programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call 410 745-5877.
