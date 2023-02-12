The Changing Chesapeake

“Winter on the Neck” by Pat Lang.

EASTON — Local Easton Artist Pat Lang’s 11x14 oil painting “Winter on the Neck” was selected for “The Changing Chesapeake” art exhibit at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The exhibit will open March 1, 2023 and will continue into 2024. The museum is located at 213 N. Talbot Street, St. Michaels. Phone: 410-745-2916.

