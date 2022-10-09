CENTREVILLE — Jack Shaum is the well known former WBAL radio announcer whose career spanned 30 years in Baltimore, before he moved to the Eastern Shore for “retirement.” After arriving here, he soon was found working as a journalist at the Bay Times/Record Observer and Star Democrat for 14+ years. When he finally retired “again” he began working on his lifelong passion, researching and writing about a by-gone era of steamboats on and around the Chesapeake Bay.

