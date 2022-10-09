Local steamboat author Jack Shaum signs his latest book “122 Years on the Old Bay Line” on Sunday afternoon. Sept. 25, inside St. Paul’s Church in Centreville. Shaum provided a free presentation about his book to those who attended. The book is available for purchase at numerous locations and can be ordered online.
Local author Jack Shaum of Chestertown is pictured with his latest book, “122 Years on the Old Bay Line.” Shaum has a passion for steamboats that were once part of Chesapeake Bay daily life.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Local steamboat author Jack Shaum signs his latest book “122 Years on the Old Bay Line” on Sunday afternoon. Sept. 25, inside St. Paul’s Church in Centreville. Shaum provided a free presentation about his book to those who attended. The book is available for purchase at numerous locations and can be ordered online.
CENTREVILLE — Jack Shaum is the well known former WBAL radio announcer whose career spanned 30 years in Baltimore, before he moved to the Eastern Shore for “retirement.” After arriving here, he soon was found working as a journalist at the Bay Times/Record Observer and Star Democrat for 14+ years. When he finally retired “again” he began working on his lifelong passion, researching and writing about a by-gone era of steamboats on and around the Chesapeake Bay.
His first book, “Lost Chester River Steamboats — From Chestertown to Baltimore” was released in 2019. The book was a huge success, especially with locals who want to know about history on the Eastern Shore. All of the books in his original order sold out. The first book can still be ordered online.
Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Church in Centreville, Shaum presented his newly published book “122 Year on the Old Bay Line.” This second book was motivated from a childhood experience Shaum had on the Old Bay Line steamboat that traveled between Baltimore and Norfolk, VA, everyday for well over 100 years. Shaum told those in attendance at his St. Paul’s presentation, “My mother knew the captain of the ship and I got a special tour and treatment during our voyage. It was an experience I’ve never gotten over, and wanted to share my memories with others ever since!”
Shaum researched the history of steamboats on the Chesapeake Bay, back to their starting point in the 1840. He explained in detail the evolution of the steamboats. The first all wooden framed. What those steamboats carried besides passengers, and how popular they were. Of course, this form of transportation was long before cars were invented, and most people traveled by horse, horse and buggy, or walked. Even trains in the Chesapeake Bay area was still in development.
In the 1850s, iron hull boats replaced wooden. These steamboats were used by the U.S. government during the Civil War, World War I and again in WWII.
By the 1880 — 1890s, steel hull boats took preference. There were even “steamboat wars” between competing steamboat lines on the Chesapeake Bay. Shaum said, “For a short while, people could ride on a steamboat for free! If you can imagine that!”.
By 1905, the newest steamboats were now over 300 feet long, 44 feet wide. Beautiful interiors, highly polished staircases inside the steamboats. mahogany doors and stained glass window skylights. Truly works of art.
In 1922, a 330 foot long steamer, 56 feet wide. Still getting bigger, capable of carrying 600 passengers.
In 1933, a hurricane came up the Chesapeake Bay, causing one of the steamboats to run aground. Because there was then, no radio of the ship, no one knew what had happened to the ship until it was found several days after the storm.
The Old Bay Line steamboats came to an end, officially, Friday, April 13, 1962. The end of an era on the Chesapeake Bay.
Shaum received applause for his presentation. It was clear he still has a passion for this form of transportation that once was so popular. He sold copies of his book and signed them for people who attended.
The book can be purchased a numerous local locations, or ordered online. Online prices range from $17.80 to $25.99. If you know someone interested on local history, this could be a very good Christmas present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.