EASTON — Local artists are being featured at the Parish Hall of Christ Church through Saturday, July 17, as part of Local Color.
The Local Color event is presented by the Easton-based Working Artists Forum and is sponsored by the Avalon Foundation and is part of Plein Air Easton arts events.
The Local Color event kicked off Wednesday with visitors able to view and purchase artwork through Saturday. Proceeds from the art sales go towards supporting arts departments at local elementary schools.
It is one of a number of arts events going on across Talbot County during Plein Air events.
For more: workingartistsforum.com and pleinaireaston.com
