In 1921, the council first met in Granger Hall on Dover Street. Over the years, it met in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Hall located on Goldsborough Street, a hall above Robert’s Drug Store on East Dover Street, a hall over Harry Slaughter’s Store in Cordova and the basement of Ebenezer Church on South Washington Street. They purchased the State Barracks on Dover Road in 1964. After selling that building, they purchased the Church of God at the corner of Park and South Streets in Easton and met there until they sold it in 2019. That property is now the site of Rhema Apostolic Deliverance Ministries.
EASTON — Regina Coeli Council of the Knights of Columbus will celebrate its 100th anniversary this Oct. 3. The Knights of Columbus has been around since 1882 when it received its original charter from the Connecticut General Assembly. The order has grown from this one council in New Haven to over 15,000 councils in a dozen countries with over 2 million members.
On May 8, 1921, the order established Regina Coeli Council in Easton. Due to COVID restrictions, the 100th anniversary celebration had to be postponed from last May. The celebration will be held at the Talbot Country Club. Prior to the event, the council Chaplain Father James Nash will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Easton at 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., members and guests will meet at the country club for socializing and hors d’oeuvres. State Knights of Columbus officers and local dignitaries will be there for the occasion. Council mementos and a video will be on display.
Regina Coeli was among the first councils to be organized. In 1919, Father Eugene Murphy, together with six lay members of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, traveled to Cambridge to learn about the order from members of St. Joan of Arc Council there. This group of seven men grew to 31 Catholic men who applied for and received a charter on May 8, 1921. Regina Coeli Council has been a part of Talbot County ever since. It is number 2,274 out of over the 15,000 councils now in existence.
During the economic depression of the 1930s, two neighboring councils were forced to give up their charters — St. Joan of Arc Council in Cambridge and Bishop Curtis Council. Members of these two councils joined Regina Coeli Council. The community has seen generations of family members active in the council. You’ll find names such as Boyle and Shortall appear throughout the membership roster over its 100 years.
Today, Regina Coeli Council has over 160 members and their families. The council provides service and financial support to Church and community programs through its four service areas of Faith, Family, Community and Life. Even during the pandemic, the council and its members conducted over 20 activities including Special Olympics support, hoop shoot contest, Family of the Month recognition, roadside clean up and parish property maintenance.
The council is proud of its history, as well as the service and support its members have provided over the past 100 years.
