Ford Schumann retiring with purpose and joy

Ford Schumann strums the guitar, and says he plans to stay active in music, gardening, recycling, and a host of other interesting things during his retirement.

 Marilee Schumann

CHESTERTOWN — Last summer, recycling man, Ford Schumann, earned the 2022 Dwight Copenhaver Recycler of the Year Award. Recently, he’s had to shut the doors to his nonprofit company, Infinity Recycling, but not before being honored by Mayor David Foster and the Chestertown Council for his dedicated service. During a recent council session, Schumann was given the inaugural Chestertown Environmental Award for Outstanding Service.

