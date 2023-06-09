CHESTERTOWN — Last summer, recycling man, Ford Schumann, earned the 2022 Dwight Copenhaver Recycler of the Year Award. Recently, he’s had to shut the doors to his nonprofit company, Infinity Recycling, but not before being honored by Mayor David Foster and the Chestertown Council for his dedicated service. During a recent council session, Schumann was given the inaugural Chestertown Environmental Award for Outstanding Service.
Recycling has always been Ford’s bag, or bucket, or other container, yet that’s only one part of Schumann that makes him highly valued in Kent County.
“My interests used to be the three ‘G’s,’” he said.
That’s garbage, guitar and gardening.
He’s getting more up to date with the times now. He’s “4G” now, adding to that list...grandkids, laughing about it.
Schumann is an example of retiring with a purpose. He’s highly active in the community, always ready to lend his expertise.
He’ll miss being the recycling man, as he’s been doing it for 30 years. At age 75, it’s harder to get motivated, he admitted. Currently, he’s been selling his forklifts, his trucks and trailers, and having a fairly easy time getting rid of the equipment. The money he makes off them, he said, goes to his workers for bonuses and another nonprofit.
Schumann remarked it’s been harder to get rid of his two split backers, or split body rear loaders. The vehicles have two compartments in the back. His crew used this unique truck to separate the paper from the bottles and cans. He explained that Delaware sanitation companies are required to have a recycling service, and so he’s in talks about selling those two trucks to them.
Always passionate about trash removal and recycling, Schumann encouraged every citizen of Kent County to get involved.
“Just start with newspapers and junk mail, then work your way up and add bottles and cans.”
A recycling trend he noticed catching on in larger populated areas like Washington DC, and San Diego, is composting.
He mentioned how composting creates “fluffy” trash, meaning if people compost food scraps, you remove the heaviness, the “juice”, from the trash bags, saving the town on cost. “Composting produces soil for a healthier garden too,” he added.
Schumann isn’t entirely leaving garbage. He’s on the board of the Maryland Recycling Network. He’s also still part of the Chestertown Environmental Committee, and trained volunteers during the tea party.
Because of his efforts during the tea party weekend, there was a recycling bin next to every trash can.
“Nobody had to go out of their way to do the right thing,” he added.
A volunteer, Mike Wander, said it was because of Schumann’s lessons that he was able to see the importance of recycling.
“Ford’s enthusiasm is infectious. I was kind of doubtful at first, and within minutes, he had me rooting barehanded through the trash cans,” Wander said about Schumann.
Schumann isn’t just a trash talker. He’s in many other organizations and can talk about farming, art, literature, sports and music.
Music, in particular, has always been a passion, he said. He’s been running Chestertown’s only Open Mic for a few years now. It started at Andy’s restaurant and bar. He wanted to hone his skills by performing in public and so he just “put himself out there.” The person overseeing Open Mic then went on vacation and never came back, Schumann said.
After Covid-19, he was given use of the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre to use for the nights. Open mics are the last Wednesday of the month from 7 to 10 p.m. Schumann’s seen growth now that he hopes will continue into the summer.
“For the newer musicians, it’s a good opportunity. For the public, it’s free, it’s nice. You can have a beer, and pizza. Watch a bunch of people play. It’s ten minutes a performance, so if you don’t like them, ten minutes later you can hear somebody new,” he said with a grin.
Schumann can also be found demonstrating his guitar skills with his band, “BFD,” Ben, Ford, and Debbie. He covers Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead, and the Beatles. In addition, he, along with his sister, heads the Chestertown Ukulele club. He said it’s a good instrument for guitar players.
Over the years, Kent County News has covered Schumann for a host of many achievements and honors. Born in Binghamton, New York, the Washington College Lacrosse team drew him to the Shore where he was an accomplished goalie. He remembers some of the best lacrosse teams the college had, especially the great team in ‘67, before they had divisions.
In his storied career here, he’s coached golf and lacrosse, stayed joyful with his music, busied his hands recycling, waged war against pollution, and remained married 54 years to Marilee. He’s proud of his daughter, Brook Schumann and his two grandkids, Japhy, 10, and Ilex, six, He’s an athlete, a father, grandfather, husband, activist, agriculturist, and probably many other things. He’s thankful for the place and the people who have welcomed him those many years ago.
“Kent County has been really nice. It’s a joy to work with such a supportive community. Past mayors, Mayor Horsey, Margo Bailey, Chris Cereno, they’ve all been really supportive,” Schumann said.
Retirement doesn’t mean lazing about, he noted. He’ll work on his 200 acre organic farm in Crumpton, trying to combat the deer nipping at the cauliflowers.
The question to ask Schumann isn’t, “What are you going to do when you retire?”
A better question to ask him is, “What isn’t he going to do?”
However, there might be a little more time to relax and catch the third season of Ted Lasso, he said with a smile. Maybe.
