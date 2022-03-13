FROSTBURG — At the 159th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 candidates for degrees:
Andrew Griffith, of Easton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Madelynn Minear, of Queen Anne, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Julia Norwind, of Cambridge, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Olivia Renshaw, of Cordova, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Luke Ruffo, of Denton, received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Sabrina Ruths, of Federalsburg, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
In addition, the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester was announced. To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale. Degree candidates Minear, Renshaw and Ruths were named, and Ruths earned the additional distinction of a 4.0 grade point average. The following local students were also named to the dean’s list:
Katherine Chapple, of Cordova, with 4.0 GPA.
Savanna Crist, of Hurlock.
Alexander Duddy, of Ridgely, with 4.0 GPA.
Alexandria Embert, of Marydel, with 4.0 GPA.
Christy Foxwell, of Cambridge.
Bailey Greene, of Vienna.
Madison Higdon, of Hillsboro, with 4.0 GPA.
Mikayla Mackall, of Easton.
Reagan Mangum, of Federalsburg.
Rachael Michalski, of Chester, with 4.0 GPA.
Sarah Mooney, of Easton, with 4.0 GPA.
William Pickett, of Centreville, with 4.0 GPA.
Joshua Rochon, of Denton.
Elizabeth Shagen, of Stevensville.
Emily Shagen, of Stevensville.
Ian Sheridan, of Rock Hall, with 4.0 GPA.
Kaitlyn Tilley, of Easton.
Mackenzie Werner, of Ridgely, with 4.0 GPA.
Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit frostburg.edu
