Bluepoint Hospitality Group is generously supporting Team Answer 4 Cancer in its efforts to raise funds for blood cancer research through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Students of the Year Campaign. Julia Foxwell, director of Community Engagement for Bluepoint, center, presented a sponsorship in the amount of $1,000 to team members, from left, Ella Thomas, David Gardner, Molly Kroeger and Maddie Frankos.
EASTON — Every 3 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and every 9 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer.
To help win these battles, a group of local students is participating in the “Students of the Year” fundraising campaign on behalf of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and in honor of Brooke Shinnick, a Maryland high school student and lymphoma survivor. They have just seven weeks to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. Fundraising began Feb. 5 and will end March 26.
Team Answer 4 Cancer includes Molly Kroeger, Maddie Frankos, David Gardner, Ella Thomas and Kylie Weems from Easton High School and Nicole and Rachel Rickabaugh and Katherine Talbott from Kent Island High School. The students were chosen for the national leadership development and philanthropy program from amongst 1200+ teams nationwide. The funds they raise will be invested in research to develop life-saving cures for blood cancers.
Students who compete for Students of the Year seek support for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society mission through sponsorships from businesses as well as donations from individuals in the community. One local business that has generously supported Team Answer 4 Cancer is Bluepoint Hospitality Group, which owns and operates boutique restaurants and businesses in Talbot County.
Team Answer 4 Cancer is honoring those who have battled blood cancers by setting an ambitious fundraising goal. They hope to raise $40,000 that will go directly to LLS in support of its longstanding mission to find a cure for blood cancer and improve the quality of life for patients and their families. LLS has invested more than $1.3 billion in research to date.
“We hope our community will join us in helping to be part of the cure, and help our team compete in the LLS Students of the Year Campaign,” said Molly Kroeger, Easton High junior and Student of the Year candidate.
