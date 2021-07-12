GRASONVILLE — Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7464, recently celebrated its 75th anniversary. A small group of members gathered inside the banquet hall to commemorate the occasion. A “Diamond Jubilee Award” certificate was framed and mounted from the National VFW Commander for everyone to see.
Past Post Commanders, Herb Jones, Martin Skinner, Dickie Coursey, and Craig Conrad (who is the also the current commander), were present. A nice dinner was served along with a beautiful cake that had been made for the event.
Post 7464 was officially formed and chartered on June 13, 1946, almost immediately after World War II ended. The Post has continued to serve veterans causes and the community in all these years. Each year, through funds generated by the legalized slot machines inside the Grasonville VFW, the Post is able to donate thousands of dollars to many 501(c)3 charities.
Joining local VFW Post’s have always been more restrictive than joining American Legions. To join an American Legion, a person, must have served in any branch of the military and been honorably discharged. However, to join the VFW, a person must have served in what is considered “a war zone”, such as WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Iraq or Afghanistan, which narrows those eligible to join. For both organizations, the VFW, and American Legion have auxiliary units within their organizations that permit people related to veterans who are members to join as volunteers to assist the regular membership.
