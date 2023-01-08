Loker Concerto Competition finalists to perform at Avalon Theatre

Loker Concerto Competition finalists will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Avalon Theatre. Tickets for the concert are $15 each.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Board President Jeffrey Parker recently announced the Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition, which was established during the MSO’s 2019-2020 season to give young classical musicians the opportunity to compete and potentially perform with a professional symphony orchestra. The competition naming honors Elizabeth Loker for her years of dedication and generous support of the MSO until her death in 2015. The competition will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Avalon Theatre in Easton.

