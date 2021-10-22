Londonderry on the Tred Avon celebrated its 30th Anniversary “under the big top” at a Cirque du Soliel themed event on Sept. 30. Easton Mayor Robert Willey and his wife, Betsy, signed the 30th Anniversary whiskey barrel top that was autographed by everyone in attendance.
EASTON — More than 180 residents and community members gathered “under the big top” on Thursday, Sept. 30, to celebrate Londonderry on the Tred Avon’s 30th Anniversary at a Cirque du Soliel themed party.
“After such a long wait due to COVID, it felt wonderful to finally gather together as a community to cheers to three decades of Londonderry,” said Rachel Smith, sales and marketing director. “Londonderry is a very special place, and the events of the past two years have made us even more grateful for all our reasons to celebrate.”
The tented event was held on the grounds of Magnolia Manor on the Londonderry campus, and attendees were treated to entertainment from the Sweet Something Band, circus performers including a mirror man, LED juggler, and stilt walker, and food from Blue Heron Catering.
In attendance were Sen. Addie Eckardt, Del. Johnny Mautz and Easton Town Council members Al Silverstein and Ron Engle. Londonderry also received citations from Governor Larry Hogan, the Maryland Senate, the Maryland House of Delegates and the Talbot County Council.
Londonderry was established in 1991 as the Londonderry Retirement Community on some of Talbot County’s most historic land and remains the first resident-owned and operated independent living cooperative of its kind on the Eastern Shore.
Londonderry has grown from its first 15 individual cottages and 17 residents to a vibrant community of over 120 cottages, 26 apartments and more than 150 residents. Londonderry has also added more amenities and facilities to meet the needs of residents and their families, which include the Magnolia Manor House, Pool, Clubhouse, expanded green space and access to the Tred Avon River, and the new Community Center that was completed in 2018.
