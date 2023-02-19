Londonderry on the Tred Avon residents painted bowls at Kiln Born Creations in Easton for the 2023 Talbot County Empty Bowls event. From left, front row, Pat Bradley, Regina Amy, and Cyndy Miller; back row, Susan Andrews, Judy Lutkus, Erica Hardeo (activities coordinator) and Cathy Cooper.
EASTON – On Feb. 10, Londonderry on the Tred Avon residents painted bowls at Kiln Born Creations in Easton for the 2023 Talbot County Empty Bowls event. Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, volunteer organization with the twin mission of striving to eliminate hunger and raise awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue.
“Londonderry residents are deeply invested in their community,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry CEO. “Supporting Empty Bowls is one of many ways they give back and share their time and talents with many worthy causes in the area.”
The painted bowls will be used at the Feb. 25 community dinner held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton. Those who attend the dinner will select a painted bowl for their soup, which is provided by local restaurants.
Through this event, with the help of Talbot County community members, Talbot County Empty Bowls is able to raise funds for local food pantries and award funds to several organizations to assist in their efforts to address food insecurity in Talbot County.
These funds are being provided to Helping Hands, Tilghman Island Food Pantry; Care Packs; Neighborhood Service Center; Scotts United Methodist Church Pantry on the Go; Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, Easton Church of God; St. Michaels Community Center; and Royal Oak Church/ Bellevue Church.
Since 2008, Talbot County Empty Bowls has distributed over $235,000 to Talbot County food organizations. The global non-profit organization Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars for hunger-related causes across the United States and in countries around the world.
