Empty Bowls

Londonderry on the Tred Avon residents painted bowls at Kiln Born Creations in Easton for the 2023 Talbot County Empty Bowls event. From left, front row, Pat Bradley, Regina Amy, and Cyndy Miller; back row, Susan Andrews, Judy Lutkus, Erica Hardeo (activities coordinator) and Cathy Cooper.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON – On Feb. 10, Londonderry on the Tred Avon residents painted bowls at Kiln Born Creations in Easton for the 2023 Talbot County Empty Bowls event. Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, volunteer organization with the twin mission of striving to eliminate hunger and raise awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.