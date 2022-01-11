EASTON – The Londonderry on the Tred Avon Community is grateful for a successful and healthy 2021 amidst the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a recent news release.
“2021 was our year to ‘get back to normal’,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry on the Tred Avon CEO. “Thanks to the commitment of our residents, their families and our team to everyone’s health and safety, we were able to accomplish that goal and reestablish a sense of normalcy on campus this year.”
Following a successful community vaccine clinic and improving COVID-19 metrics, Londonderry was able to reopen community dining and resume activities and wellness programs in March.
“The hardest thing about COVID was the isolation, which is already a concern and challenge for seniors,” said Londonderry activities coordinator Erica Hardeo. “It was a blessing to be able to reestablish a sense of connection and see everyone in person. Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, our campus remained open with a full activities and events calendar. This was only possible because our residents and staff prioritized the health and safety of each other and our entire community.”
Highlights from 2021 include Londonderry’s 30th Anniversary Celebration in October, Dream Flights for resident World War II veterans in August at the Easton Airport, the Summer Concert Series, Flavors of Fall Dinner, October Car Show and the return of off-campus trips.
“We are excited for 2022 and where our 31st year will take us,” said Hardeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.