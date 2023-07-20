EASTON — Ninety-one-year-old Harry Bramble of Easton had his first experience with newspapers when he sold them at the train station in Easton. He said even as a boy he was fascinated by how the product was physically printed.
That first brush with the medium sparked in him an interest he would pursue after his service in Korea as a typesetter for the Star Democrat for 27 years.
As a typographer, Bramble marked all the type for the ads, helped set the ads and handled all of the classified make up, and he finished his career as supervisor of the composition department.
“Work was pretty good,” Bramble said in a July 14 interview at the current location of the Star Democrat on Airpark Drive, a different location than Bramble worked.
The technology of the day required a lot of type operators and pressmen. “I’ve seen a lot of them come and go,” Bramble said.
Bramble was injured in a training accident during his service in the Korean War. He worked as an aide and driver for a general in the Strategic Air Command.
After an accident in training when he injured both feet, he woke up in the base hospital where the doctor who was treated him told him he would never walk again. “Yes I will,” he told the doctor, “The Man Upstairs will help me with that.”
The process of physical therapy and re-learning to walk was tough. “Now I know what little kids go through when they (learn to) walk,” he said. When he regained his mobility, he gravitated back to the industry that first piqued his curiosity as a boy.
Bramble went in for an interview with then-publisher Norman Harrington, and he told Harrington about his status as a veteran and the injury he has sustained, as well as his interest in the printing side of the newspaper business.
“Would you like to learn how?” Harrington asked him. “Yes sir, I would!” Bramble told the publisher.
Bramble served a three-year apprenticeship to learn the trade.
“You don’t just walk in there right away, you’ve got to prove yourself,” he said.
The typesetter enjoyed his work over the 27 years in the business.
“I really enjoyed it, because everything is new,” Bramble said of composing and setting the ads for the paper that was then a weekly and cost 15 cents per copy.
When the industry and the Star Democrat moved to offset printing, Bramble made his departure from the field because he didn’t like the new nature of the duties of a typesetter.
He went to the employment office, where he would soon start a new 20-year-long career as a veterans employment representative and counselor. He would go on to earn a counseling certificate from the University of Denver.
Bramble still has a love for the newspaper — he said he reads his Star Democrat every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.