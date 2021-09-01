DENTON — Phyllis Dodd said she is not a writer but she wanted to get a message across. There are people hurting out there in the world, victims of domestic violence, crime, starvation, sex trafficking … and they have no option but to flee their situation.
Dodd, who lives in Greensboro, has worked with immigrants for 40 years and will tell you true stories of desperation. She is employed by Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence and La Red Health Center as a licensed bilingual clinical social worker and works primarily with Latino families in the area of domestic violence and childhood sexual trauma.
Dodd is a remarkable woman. Bilingual, far traveled and trying to do the right things in her community. She started out as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador, South America, and has built her career on helping refugees fleeing violence in their home countries. Her goal now is to help asylum applicants obtain legal status in the United States by helping them tell their stories. She has found a passion for peace and justice in the world. She wants to give voice to the voiceless.
In her book, “Love Has No Borders: True Stories of Desperation as seen by a Social Worker,” Dodd tells the stories of people she has met.
Dodd tries to explain why there is a wave of immigrants coming from Latin America.
“Gang violence is forcing people to leave their homes, and people leave everything behind just to survive. There is no justice and no investigations on the abuse and murders of women in the countries. Climate change is causing the crops to disappear and food scarcity to rise. Gangs control communities, families become the targets of violence and extortion and the only option is to leave or die. People are dying as they make their way to neighboring countries and to the United States. They are desperate. I know this because I hear the stories every single day,” Dodd said.
Climate change is forcing the migration of people who can no longer grow food where they live.
“That is exactly what is happening in Guatemala. They can’t farm anymore. The weather is affecting their crops. There is either not enough rain or too much. There are mudslides and hurricanes,” she said.
Her answer to all this chaos is to help one person at a time as a bilingual therapist. And now to reach a wider audience, she has written her book.
“This book is about people going through a horrible situation so they can eat, and support their families. They are seeking peace in their lives and safety for their children,” she said.
The book already already gaining attention. Dodd advertised it on Facebook and got a hundred orders. She has two book signings coming up this Saturday, Sept. 4. She will be at Greensboro Pharmacy,102 N Main St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and at the What’s New Shop, 224 Market St, Denton, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Although Dodd, who has a master’s degree in social work, specializes in bilingual therapy, she has a long career going back to the 1980s.
“I worked with Cubans for about six years. I worked with Vietnamese, Cambodians, Laotians, Russians, Afghans and Iranians. I worked with all kinds of nationalities to help them resettle and get jobs,” she said.
There are plenty of Hispanic people in Caroline county who have survived sex trafficking and gang violence. She helps them get their lives together.
She has helped to counsel perpetrators of sex crimes so they get the help they need to stop committing the crimes. She enjoys the process of stopping violence.
“As a side note, I have taught classes to men batterers for 10 years. I loved working with these men and trying to teach them nonviolence. They loved it too. They’d say after the third class ‘Why didn’t I ever know this?’”
She got her start doing trauma therapy during the infamous Dr. Earl Bradley rape case in Lewes, Delaware. He raped over 100 preschoolers in his pediatric practice and is now serving a life sentence. Dodd served the Hispanic children and their families, helping them heal from this predator’s abuse.
She manages to not get overwhelmed with the scope of suffering in the world.
“I wish I could solve world hunger and poverty, but this therapy is what I can do. The people I help are so appreciative because they have found some good people in the world. When they find someone who will listen to the them, they pour their hearts out. They tell you things that they have never told anyone. Most of the people I talk to are the victims. They are victimized by the (gang) MS 13. They don’t even know what the United States is, let alone how to apply for asylum. They have just heard there is a place you can go where there is work and you don’t have to be afraid,” she said.
There are some uplifting stories too. On the Eastern Shore of Maryland there are a lot of newly arrived children connecting with their parents who have been in the United States. She said a lot of these kids were abused in their country of origin because their parents were up north. When they reconnect with their parents they become complete again. Crossing the border isn’t the main problem.
“How do we help these desperate people to apply for asylum? To be here legally. They can’t get their cases heard for years. In Baltimore there are thousands and thousands of applications — 20,000 waiting for citizenship. Their cases won’t be heard for four years,” she said.
Her work is spiritually driven. She has the ethos of a very active clergy member, and her faith keeps her moving forward.
Her book stresses that God sees no borders, that God notices the heart of those who are suffering — seeking love, safety, and shelter — the three main human needs. He will also notice who holds kindness and compassion in their hearts. So, we need to be mindful of our responsibility as human beings, of meeting the basic humanitarian needs, because, who knows, this could be us some day.
“My main message needs to be that we, as Americans, need to be kind to those seeking food, shelter and safety and not turn our backs on the problem. We need to help and not be hateful. We need to try to resolve the problems and keep in mind that we are our brother and sister’s keeper. We are they.”
Dodd concluded, “The big law is to love one another. Feed the hungry and clothe those who need clothing. Visit those in prison. I just kind of base it on that.”
In addition to her book and book signings, Dodd is available for free presentations to groups and or churches upon request. Contact her at pydodd@gmail.com.
