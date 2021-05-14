Want quick highlights of life on the Shore? Try breaking it down into 10. However, for those who know — this is just the tip of the iceberg, or rather peninsula.
The Shore by the numbers:
10) Washington College is 10th oldest college in the country, founded in 1782.
9) There are nine counties on the Shore — Kent, Queen Annes, Cecil, Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester.
8) A Smith Island Cake has a minimum of eight layers.
7) Rock Hall has the tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes at Christmas.
6) A six and a half-inch jumbo Blue Crab from the Shore is arguably the most famous and best crab in the world.
5) The Shore has the top five agricultural producing counties in the state.
4) The distance of each of the spans of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge are just over four miles each.
3) There are three Eastern Shore baseball players in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jimmy Foxx, Frank Baker and Harold Baines.
2) The Chester River is the border for two Shore counties, Queen Annes and Kent. And finally...
1) There is only ONE Eastern Shore of Maryland!
