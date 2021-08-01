CENTREVILLE — Calling Dan Tabler, the “Jimmy Stewart” of the Shore is an apt parallel. Many are the similarities between the two charismatic men. Born in 1924 in West Virginia, then coming to Centreville at 10-years-old to grow up during the Depression and serve at Camp Lee during World War ll, Tabler has a homespun, easy going manner and a knack for storytelling that made him a legendary journalist and editor for Centreville’s Record Observer for decades.
His articles, which he began writing at 15, document the history and beauty of his hometown and that of Shore life. But he also interviewed celebrities like Lena Horne, volunteered for civic events for the town’s library, Legion hall, and little leagues with his wife Ruth, and won many awards along the way.
We were lucky enough to hear his stories in a Love Letters interview in 2018, when he was past 90 years old. Then, as he did in many interviews along the way, Tabler said it had been a wonderful life on the Shore.
Excerpted from Love Letters To the Shore’s author Troy Lowman, a story documentary featuring testimonials and interviews of people from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. From people returning to the shore after having left or people living presently on the shore, all describe what the Eastern Shore means to them, and as they hit the foot of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, what it feels like to be coming home. Available for streaming online or visit Lowman’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bullittpointfilms.
