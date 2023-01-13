ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library will present “The St. Michaels Floodwatch” with Andrew Thaler and Kate Vogel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, as the latest program in its Lunch and Learn speaker series.
In 2020, the Town of St. Michaels obtained funding from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The Town also commissioned The Harbor and Stormwater Infrastructure Study to assess the Town’s vulnerability to increased flooding by 2050.
Thaler and Vogel will explain “The St. Michaels Floodwatch” as an interactive tool to help residents and visitors to the town better understand how sea level rise will affect the town over the coming decades. On the Floodwatch site, visitors can view sea level rise and nuisance flooding projections, photo documentation of recent flooding, and updates from the St. Michaels Climate Change/Sea Level Rise Commission.
Vogel is a coastal resilience planner for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Thaler is a deep-sea ecologist and member of the St. Michaels Climate Change/Sea Level Rise Commission.
His research is broadly focused on how people use technology to interact with, understand, explore and exploit the ocean. Thaler is the CEO of Blackbeard Biologic, an environmental consulting firm on the Eastern Shore that specializes in high seas policy, conservation technology and education.
He earned his PhD in Marine Science and Conservation from Duke University, where his work centered on understanding the environmental impacts of deep-sea mining in Papua New Guinea.
Vogel works to advance community capacity to understand, plan for and advance preparedness related to flood hazards including nuisance flooding and sea level change. She promotes resiliency planning at a community and regional scale and delivers technical assistance for coastal management projects.
Vogel manages the MyCoast Maryland application and website which are used to document flooding in the state. After graduating with a master’s degree from the University of Michigan, she worked as a NOAA Coastal Management Fellow writing climate change adaptation and resilience plans for state lands with the DNR.
For more information, call 410-745-5877 or visit the Events Calendar on the website: www.tcfl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.