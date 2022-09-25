ST. MICHAELS — The Fall 2022 season of the popular Lunch & Learn speakers series at the St. Michaels Library begins at noon on Monday, Oct 3. Speakers will be Pam O’Brien and Trish Payne, partners in the newly created Bayside Friends Group. Payne and O’Brien both retired from careers they loved only to discover their need to continue to be a part of their community. The two women have known each other for about 30 years and have occasionally worked on various projects from time to time. Together they organized Bayside Friends, with a mission is to encourage individuals, families and friends to come together with the goal of having fun through games, activities and events.
Every second Saturday since May, Payne has organized a successful event, Makers Market, which is a wonderful venue for local vendors of handmade arts and crafts. The event has been operating all summer and will continue to do so on the lawn of the St. Michaels Inn and will move indoors at that location in November with a holiday-themed craft event, also at the St. Michaels Inn.
They hope to harvest some of the talents of retirees who find themselves wanting to participate in Bayside Friends’ efforts.
O’Brien said, “We are reaching out to our neighbors in hope of finding individuals who might enjoy being a group leader on a regular basis or just occasionally.”
She also added that Payne has wonderful ideas and has coordinated many events in the past. Her enthusiasm and instinct for making people happy is remarkable. She lights up a room with her happy smile.
Bayside Friends operates as a component fund under the Foundation for Community Development Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
To learn more about Bayside Friends, visit the website www.baysidefriends.org or join the organization on Facebook. The Lunch & Learn Speakers series is sponsored by the Friends of the Library; coffee and dessert are provided. For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-745-5877.
