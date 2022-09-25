Lunch & Learn

Trish Payne and Pam O’Brien will talk about their organization, Bayside Friends, at noon Oct. 3 at the St. Michaels Library.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

ST. MICHAELS — The Fall 2022 season of the popular Lunch & Learn speakers series at the St. Michaels Library begins at noon on Monday, Oct 3. Speakers will be Pam O’Brien and Trish Payne, partners in the newly created Bayside Friends Group. Payne and O’Brien both retired from careers they loved only to discover their need to continue to be a part of their community. The two women have known each other for about 30 years and have occasionally worked on various projects from time to time. Together they organized Bayside Friends, with a mission is to encourage individuals, families and friends to come together with the goal of having fun through games, activities and events.

