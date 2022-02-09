EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is pleased to announce that Lynn Randle is back with her “Impact of Social Media” course that sold out last Winter Semester.
Randle will moderate this course about the impact of social media on today’s culture. Where are we going? Where will we end up? How are we, as educated consumers of the news, to discern the truth? (Hint: It is no longer Walter Cronkite on the evening news…)
Instead of a single session, she has agreed to allow for more discussion by spreading the course into three sessions looking at: 1) How social media shapes public opinion and divides us; 2) The impact of social media’s hold on how we define the truth; 3) Public policy choices going forward that walk the fine line between clarifying and controlling. A class syllabus will be provided in advance.
This three-session hybrid class will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 1. Cost: $30. Participants may attend in-person at the Easton Peachblossom YMCA, by Zoom, or recording. To register for this class visit the website at www.chesapeakeforum.org.
Lynn Randle has spent her career advising politicians, government leaders and businesses of the strategic communications needed to manage their position on issues. From this unique position, she has observed and operationalized the growing importance of understanding the impact of social media beyond the mainstream media channels of the past. Her experience from a range of positions in public service, Washington politics, and leading a privately held boutique consulting firm has solidified a life-long interest in understanding social behavior and how it is influenced.
Her educational background includes a master’s degree from Stanford University in communications research, as well as a master’s in international relations. She studied marketing and journalism as an undergraduate at Cal State University.
(0) comments
