EASTON — Each year, the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore (GCES) awards a merit based scholarship of up to $5,000 to a graduating senior who attends high school in Talbot County or is home schooled and expects to major in horticulture, landscape architecture or design, botany, environmental science, agriculture or a related field. The scholarship committee considers outstanding academic achievement along with volunteer or work experience which shows a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence.
Madeline Morrell, a 2021 graduate of Easton High School, was the recipient of the 21st annual GCES scholarship and has just completed her freshman year at Roanoke College in Virginia where she is majoring in environmental science. Recently, Maddie was the recipient of the Environmental Promise Award, given to a first year student at Roanoke College. The award recognizes outstanding performance and promise for future contributions in environmental studies. The GCES is very proud of Maddie and looks forward to seeing what the future holds for her.
Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors in all Talbot County High Schools. Applications for 2022 are currently under review by the scholarship committee which will announce the next recipient soon. Donations to the Scholarship Fund may be sent to the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, P.O. box 1924, Easton, MD 21601.
