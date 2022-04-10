CENTREVILLE — Former Queen Anne’s County school board member and longtime educator Madelyn Hollis celebrated her 95th birthday Wednesday afternoon, March 30. Many friends and former students attended the celebration. Hollis taught math for 15 years at Kennard High School, then another 15 years at Queen Anne’s County High School. Upon her retirement from teaching, Hollis was appointed to the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education, where she devoted another 10 years to education.
The celebration was held at the former Kennard H.S. building, now the Kennard African American Heritage Museum and Cultural Center in Centreville. Inside the building, Hollis’ first classroom, which looks like it was meant to be a hallway leading inside the building from outside, measures 10 feet wide and approximately 45 feet long, and has a door at each end of the room. The room was dedicated and named for Hollis when the Kennard building was restored. Her name is prominently posted inside the entrance to the room.
Mounted behind the desk, “a real board of education” as some might joke, a disciplinary paddle, which was legal and permitted to be used back in the early 1950s in Maryland public schools. Corporal punishment was allowed in those days for “unruly students.” Hollis said, “I never used one of those on my students. They were high school students and very respectful.”
To the crowd present for the celebration, she said, “I must have done something right to get all this attention today!”
The Rev. William Ross, pastor of New Life Community United Methodist Church in Centreville where Mrs. Hollis attends, offered a prayer to begin the celebration. Everyone was welcomed by QACHS Class of 1976 alumni Linda Roys Walls and Roxanne A. Hollis, who both were instrumental in organizing the celebration.
Walls said, “I had originally thought we would simply drive by Mrs. Hollis’ home, blow our horns, wave and deliver 95 birthday cards. However, the more people discovered what we were thinking about, the plan grew to taking her out to lunch and then having the celebration here at the Kennard building.”
Roxanne Hollis said, “I just tell people she’s my grandmother, even though she’s really not. I’m a wanna-be relative. We both have the same last name, but we’re not related. So many of us love Mrs. Hollis for all she did for us as students when we were at QACHS back in the day.”
Clayton Washington, who graduated from Kennard High in 1962, was one of Madelyn Hollis’ students. Washington, who later in life became president of the Kennard Alumni Association, became the driving force to make the renovation of the historic Kennard building a reality. Keeping his remarks brief, Washington said, “Thank you Mrs. Hollis for all you have done for us. You will be in our hearts, forever!”
A poem was read aloud by members of the Lucretia Kennard Homemakers Club, where Hollis served as president for more than 25 years.
Another Class of ’76 alumnus, Emily Dixon Carr presented Hollis with a quilt she had completed using patches Hollis had saved from a collection her late grandmother, Rose Roberts of Accamack County, Virginia, had started collecting back in the late 1940s-early 1950s. Hollis had kept the patches stored safely for all these years. Carr, who does quilting, was informed of the collection and took it upon herself to complete the quilt and present it to Hollis for her birthday.
A tribute was also presented to Hollis by local resident Vanessa Dozier. Dozier read from a card, and then presented Hollis with a T-shirt that read “I Am Black History!”
A favorite local singing group, the Burke Family Singers performed several songs for the occasion — first, James Weldon Johnson’s famous “Lift Every Voice,” known by some as the Negro National Anthem. Everyone stood as it was sung. They followed that with two different versions of “Happy Birthday.”
Former Queen Anne’s County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bernard J. Sadusky turned out to offer Hollis congratulations on her birthday. Sadusky said, “She was on the school board that hired me. Some people thought that was a mistake.” Sadusky later served as Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.
The celebration was catered by Zappetizeers LLC, providing finger foods and a birthday cake.
Asked to what she attributed her longevity? Hollis referred to a favorite scripture from the Bible, New Testament, Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.”
The celebration closed with former New Life Community UMC Rev. Dr. Samuel Holdbrook-Smith providing a closing prayer of thanksgiving for all Hollis has done in her life to serve others, especially children.
