STEVENSVILLE — Eight scouts received the highest honor achievable by a Boy Scout on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21. Boy Scouts of America Troop 1631, sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church in Stevensville, hosted its first Eagle Court of Honor in almost two years. What was special about this Court of Honor was the recognition of eight scouts, whose ceremonies had been postponed due to the pandemic. Not all of the eight earned their Eagle ranks at the same time, but it was the first time the church, the scout parents and the troop leaders agreed it was finally safe to meet together for the event. Everyone wore wear face masks.
All eight started their scouting experiences as members of Cub Scout Pack 496, sponsored by Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576, when they were 5-year-old Tiger Cubs. Seven of the scouts were members of Den 7, with Den Leader Melanie Barney to guide them along their way until they all earned their Arrow of Light awards, the highest rank in Cub Scouting, as they graduated from Cubs, choosing to join Troop 1631 when they turned 11.
As they continued their scouting journey, the former Den 7 members, Griffin Barney, Ian Berry, Ben Berry, Jackson Park, Chase O’Malley, Joshua Ridgely and Noah Wigglesworth, stuck together and were dubbed “the Magnificent 7.” They all received their Eagle honors together, plus one more — Jack Barney, older brother of Griffin, who was not part of Den 7 but is a Pack 496 alumni. Jack graduated from Kent Island High School in 2020, in the early months of the pandemic and disruptions it caused. Now in his sophomore year at the University of Colorado, Boulder, he came home for the official Court of Honor.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, a scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges; 11 of those are required. The other 10 can be any among the more than 100 merit badges offered from hobbies, career path skills, or other interests each Scout may have. They must also complete several leadership roles over a period of years as members of their troop, and finally, complete a council approved, Eagle Scout Service Project that benefits the community in some way. The scout must plan all aspects of the project, truly showing leadership, including any fundraising efforts that may be needed and coordinating volunteers to complete the project.
Of the millions of boys who have joined Boy Scouts, on average, only 4% actually earn the coveted rank, setting themselves apart in the most positive way from their peers. It is known that colleges notice such an accomplishment of earning the Eagle on college applications, as well as many businesses, and corporations giving preference to Eagle Scouts in applying for jobs. All branches of the U.S. military award a higher pay grade to Eagle Scouts upon completion of basic training.
All of the Magnificent 7, plus one, were asked to list the most challenging/difficult merit badge they earned, which was the most fun merit badge, and what was their most memorable scouting experience?
The young men each earned between 23 and 32 merit badges.
Griffin Barney noted his most memorable experience was visiting Philmont Scout Reservation in New Mexico, particularly scaling Mt. Baldy. Jack Barney also counted Mt. Baldy as his most fun and memorable experience, as did several others. Ben and Ian Berry recalled their experience scuba diving at Scout Sea Base in St. Croix, the Virgin Islands. Ben also earned a badge in rocketry and Ian in photography.
Earning 32 merit badges, Chase O’Malley said his most challenging was cooking, which also the most challenging for Jackson Park. Jackson and Noah Wigglesworth both said they had the most fun with the space exploration badge. And Joshua Ridgely said he was challenged by the world citizenship badge, but he had the most fun with rifle shooting.
Delmarva Council Executive Director Robert Makagawa, also an Eagle Scout, was the guest speaker. He told the audience, “We are unified with the values in the Scout Oath and Scout Law. We strive to live those values everyday. We teach that service to others is more important than service to ourselves. Becoming an Eagle Scout is a big deal. You represent the best in Scouting — to help other people at all times (says the Scout Oath). Doing good is doing good. As Eagle Scouts, you are all marked men!”
As the Eagle Charge was administered to the eight new Eagles, everyone in the audience who had previously earned their Eagle rank was asked to come forward to stand. Seventeen Eagle Scouts came forward. They ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s.
Regional Episcopal Church Bishop “Bud” Shand, former priest at Christ Church and also an Eagle Scout in his youth, spoke briefly, and offered opening and closing prayers for the event.
Shand said, “Always honor God with your service to others throughout your lives” referring to the 10th Scout Law, “a Scout is Reverent”. Shand stood in for Christ Church Parish’s Father Mark Delcuze, who was unable to come as he was attending his daughter’s wedding in Baltimore.
Troop 1631 was founded in 1999 at Christ Church Parish. Since that time, the troop has been extremely productive with 49 scouts earning the rank of Eagle in 22 years — one of the most Eagle-oriented and goal-minded troops nationwide. The Troop attributes its success its many outstanding leaders over the years.
