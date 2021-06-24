CAMBRIDGE — Lori Dever, a member of the Main Street Gallery Cooperative, is the featured artist for the gallery’s July/August show. Titled “Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” this show of her recent work has sprung from her subconscious, the East New Market artist said.
“Lately my mind has been wandering with snapshots of intimate images,” Dever said. These intimate images come to life as she guides her pencil around her sketchpad and lets her mind connect the dots of the image as it emerges.
“While moving the pencil around and trying to find its shape, my mind opens to a meditative state and the subject starts to emerge from my subconscious,” she said.
The artist finds comfort in this process and describes it as “spacing out” or losing herself in a shape, color or idea.
“I don’t recall painting some of my paintings at all,” Dever said. “Depending on whether I am working on a painting, abstract or realistic, I always end up losing myself to my subconscious.”
Dever has titled these new pieces by the date they were created in her sketchbook. The first of this new suite for example, is a drawing titled simply 2/6/21.
Dever has done this, she said, because she likes to hide her original idea within the play of shapes and colors and doesn’t want the title to give her subject away. She’d rather have viewers draw their own ideas of her subjects.
Dever studied painting at the Columbus College of Art and Design, but she said she has been drawing as far back as she can remember, doodling on corners of papers, making swirls and circles.
The subjects of Dever’s works almost always reference the human body in some way, be it male or female.
“I need the human spirit around me to keep me connected with what is going on in the world, and I believe it is the most predominant thing in my work. I love reflecting my life into my work. It tells my story, my piece of heaven,” she said.
“Subconscious Snapshots, The Birth of Ideas” opens on Thursday, July 1, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 29. There will be two artists receptions on Second Saturdays, July 10 and Aug. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. The receptions are free and open to the public. The gallery is located at 518 Poplar St. in Cambridge’s lively Arts and Entertainment District and directly across the street from Jimmie and Sooks Restaurant.
Open hours for the exhibit are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Patrons may schedule a private visit by calling 410-330-4659, or they may shop online at the gallery’s website: www.mainstgallery.net. The gallery provides curbside pickup and free local delivery.
Main Street Gallery members are taking all sanitary precautions to ensure the safety of its visitors and are wearing masks while in the gallery and ask that all visitors do the same. Main Street Gallery is Cambridge’s only artist-owned and run cooperative and is currently reviewing work from prospective members and guest artists. Please contact the Gallery if you are interested in being a part of this vibrant artist community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.