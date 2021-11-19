Maine farm donates 23-foot Christmas tree

EASTON — The Festival of Trees is excited to announce that, for the second year in a row, a magnificent Christmas tree from 545 miles away in Maine will be transported to Easton by Greg Whalen and Eric Fernandes in time for the fundraiser’s opening event, Carols By Candlelight, according to Friends of Hospice volunteer Harriet Slaughter.
The 23-foot Fraser fir was born as a seedling at a Maine nursery in 1995 and lovingly raised from a bare-root sapling by Whalen on his Maine tree farm, where he hand-pruned all of the beautiful trees of various shapes, sizes and species for many years, Slaughter said. Whalen’s farm has been sold, and the new owners, Thomas and Kelly Nudd, graciously donated this year’s tree.
The Festival of Trees is thrilled to have one more of these special, giant Christmas trees on display in front of Easton’s historic Tidewater Inn, Slaughter added.
Volunteer Jeff Heinsohn and his team will set up the large tree in front of the Tidewater Inn, and then it will be filled with hundreds of twinkling white lights by Kenny Morgan of Robin’s Nest and his crew of holiday elves.
At the start of Carols By Candlelight, to be held outside from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Santa will have the honor of turning on the lights for the first time. Carols By Candlelight is a free holiday event for families and will include choral groups, a free candle, hot cocoa, holiday treats and lots of Christmas caroling by spectators.
The Christmas Festival of Trees, presented by the Friends of Hospice, takes place in the Tidewater Inn’s Gold Room over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 27-30. Proceeds benefit Talbot Hospice.
