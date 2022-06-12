STEVENSVILLE — A bit of history was made at the 24th Kent Island High School Commencement. Class of 2022 valedictorian Jackson Park became the second member of the Park family to earn the honor as the top academic student in their graduating class. His sister, Grace Park, was valedictorian with the class of 2018. This is a feat rarely accomplished at any high school, especially one as large in enrollment as KIHS.
As do many families, the Park family impressed upon their children at an early age that education is a lifelong event and is very important, and they did it without being ‘oppressive’.
Their mother Amy said, “Scott (their father) and I just made education a priority. They all attended a wonderful preschool (Christ Episcopal Church Day School), which helped them develop a true love of learning. Then, throughout their time in the QACPS system, they had the support of amazing teachers who believed in them and their potential.
They also had the influence of their late grandfather, Bud Wathen. He lived locally and spent a lot of time with them after school during their formative years. He was always asking about what they were learning and showed great interest in their education and school activities.
“Our kids know we value education, whether in a formal academic setting or otherwise, and view learning as a lifelong pursuit. We tried to help them focus on the learning process and working hard. The exceptional schools and programs and teachers who care supported them along the way,” Park said.
Jackson is headed to Duke University in North Carolina. He was offered over $130,000 in academic scholarships and was selected as a National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Scholar, as a member of the school’s National Honor Society. While at KIHS, he was a five-year member of the KIHS Sailing team (starting in eighth grade), as well as a six-time Ben Carson Scholar. He was also a member of the Mu Alpha Theta (National Math Honor Society) and National English Honor Society. Outside school, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America in Troop 1831. This past school year, he was the school’s student member of the Board of Education.
While at KIHS, Grace was president of National Honor Society during her senior year, as well as member of Mu Alpha Theta. She was a four-year member of both the KIHS Equestrian team and Tennis team and captain of both teams her senior year. Her equestrian accomplishments were very notable, becoming a bronze champion at the Level 1 World Championships in Hunt Seat Equitation and earning multiple Top 15 Placings at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress from 2013-2016. Both Grace and Jackson earned Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction awards.
Grace just graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering. She will begin employment at the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C., this fall.
Grace and Jackson’s brother Alex, also a KIHS graduate, was a member of the school’s Sailing team and just finished his sophomore year at the University of Richmond, where he is pursuing music and business.
Park said the family is counting their blessings with their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.