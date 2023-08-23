Pastor Doug Morley of Greater Impact church located in Greensboro takes the microphone to thank and pray for law enforcement. The local police had closed off a lane in the street, permitting the walk to smoothly take place that day.
Members of the Eternal Life Ministries lead the crowd on their walk.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Pastor Doug Morley, accompanied by his dog, stands beside members of Greater Impact church as they go on their march.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Janice and Carl Clere enjoy the peaceful walk in each other’s company. They are owners of the What’s New Shop, a Christian book store in downtown Denton.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Foreground, from left, Carol Rouse, Mary Turkington and Frannie Ireland participate in the March for Jesus.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
The March for Jesus drew a great turnout of around 120 people.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Upon arriving at the courthouse, Pastor Standford Ricks of the Men for Change outreach offers a prayer.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Apostle Gregory and Pastor Shirley Blackston talk about their new church, In God We Trust Church Ministries.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Pastor Doug Morley of Greater Impact church located in Greensboro takes the microphone to thank and pray for law enforcement. The local police had closed off a lane in the street, permitting the walk to smoothly take place that day.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Pastor John Allen gives a final prayer for Summerfest, hoping the event, which kicks off on Friday, will go smoothly and receive a great turnout.
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Reverend Thomas Fisher closes out the event by instructing everyone in attendance to turn to the person to their left and right and say “I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
BROOKE ENSMINGER/FOR THE TIMES-RECORD
Randall Butler and Markeil Chestnut pose after the speakers wrapped up the event.
DENTON — On Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, more than 120 people, including pastors, church members and others in the community, gathered for the March for Jesus, a countywide community prayer march for peace and for the upcoming Summerfest.
The walk started at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church at the corner of 5th Avenue and Franklin Street and ended at the Caroline County Circuit Courthouse on Market Street. Pastor Dartanyon Hines of Eternal Life Ministries in Denton kicked off the event with an opening prayer.
The Rev. Thomas Fisher spoke following Hines, ending his talk by proclaiming, “We are children of the Most High King and we are representing today!”
As the participants began their walk, some sang gospel songs, some admired the beauty of downtown Denton, and others held banners representing their churches or sharing happy messages about Jesus.
Fisher organized the event and has participated for many years. The March for Jesus, which was previously known as The Night Before, began about 20 years ago and has gone strong ever since. Fisher joyfully said around a dozen different denominations are involved, including In God We Trust Church Ministries, Jericho Faith, Greater Impact, Refuge Christian Fellowship, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Living Waters, Abrams Memorial, Denton Church of the Nazarene, Harmony United Methodist Church, Ames United Methodist Church, Eternal Life Ministries and Calvary Baptist.
The March for Jesus takes place to kick off Summerfest, a free, family friendly, two-day festival in downtown Denton featuring various activities like a battle of high school marching bands, concerts, strolling performers, a car show and fireworks.
Fisher said the goal of the walk is to “pray God’s blessings on Summerfest.”
He was pleased with the great turnout and said he hoped the event would continue for many years to come.
Fisher closed out the event by encouraging everyone in attendance to turn to the person to their left and right and say, “I love you and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
This is the purpose of the March for Jesus and of Summerfest — to spread love and live in God’s great glory, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.