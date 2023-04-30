Newly elected officers of Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League are, from left, retired USMC Cpl. Leo Stepp is Judge Advocate, Deborah Cain is Adjutant/Paymaster, Bob Rodriguez is Chaplain, retired USMC CWO3 James Spencer is Sr. Vice Commandant and retired USMC Sgt. Major George “Smokey” Sigler is Commandant.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
All stand as the newly elected officers of Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League take the oath of office.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Deborah Cain, right, is honored by the Maryland Marine Corps League with a Distinguished Service Medal — Silver as adjutant of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
Members of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League honor Leah Hall of Centreville with a standing ovation for her 17 years of service as paymaster of the detachment.
PHOTO BY CONNIE CONNOLLY
April 14 marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Sgt. Jason D. Mileo during the Iraq War. He is the namesake of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE — New officers were elected at the monthly meeting of the Sgt. Jason D. Mileo Detachment 1147 of the Marine Corps League Wednesday, April 19, in Centreville.
Retired USMC Cpl. Leo Stepp is Judge Advocate, Deborah Cain is Adjutant/Paymaster, Bob Rodriguez is Chaplain, retired USMC CWO3 James Spencer is Sr. Vice Commandant and retired USMC Sgt. Major George “Smokey” Sigler is Commandant of the detachment.
With a standing ovation, detachment members honored Leah Hall for her 17 years of service as paymaster. Then they bowed their heads for a moment of silence in memory of her son and the detachment’s namesake, Sgt. Jason D. Mileo, who lost his life 20 years ago on April 14, 2003, in the Iraq War.
The detachment meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Wednesdays at American Legion Jeff Davis Post 18, 2619 Centreville Road, Centreville. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 410-758-0006.
